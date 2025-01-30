Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Trading 12.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 28,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 146,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

