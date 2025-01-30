Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SEM. Benchmark lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE SEM opened at $19.64 on Monday. Select Medical has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at $605,602.20. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

