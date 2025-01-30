Sentry LLC Sells 200 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Sentry LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sentry LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 35,238.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,098,000 after buying an additional 1,431,729 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,704,000 after buying an additional 1,161,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,677,000 after buying an additional 584,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,812,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,073,000 after buying an additional 460,834 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GEV opened at $353.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.94. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEV. Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.94.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

