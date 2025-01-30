Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Stock Price Up 12.2% – What’s Next?

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.45. 106,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 197,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEPN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Septerna stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

