SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Short Interest Up 173.1% in January

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700,000 shares, a growth of 173.1% from the December 31st total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SES AI Price Performance
SES traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 13,149,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,707,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. SES AI has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.53.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SES AI will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 91.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
