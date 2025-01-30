SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Short Interest Up 173.1% in January

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700,000 shares, a growth of 173.1% from the December 31st total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SES AI Price Performance

SES traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 13,149,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,707,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. SES AI has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SES AI will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,028.44. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder General Motors Holdings Llc sold 13,332,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $2,666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,724.40. This trade represents a 57.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,532,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,400. Company insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 91.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.