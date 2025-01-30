Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $227.49 and last traded at $230.96. 65,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 132,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEZL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target (up previously from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEZL

Sezzle Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 9.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.64 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,400. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $402.00 per share, with a total value of $42,612.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,416. This represents a 3.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sezzle in the third quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.