SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 1,342.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $2.9967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

