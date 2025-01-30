Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.650-12.050 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE SHW traded up $7.50 on Thursday, reaching $367.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.59 and a 200-day moving average of $363.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

