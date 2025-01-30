Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 18,214.3% in January

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, an increase of 18,214.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shimano Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.60. Shimano has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $793.02 million during the quarter.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.