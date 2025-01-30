Short Interest in Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Decreases By 91.6%

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the December 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of ABLLL stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. 938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,357. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

