Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Drops By 15.5%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 158,600 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADN stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,101.58% and a negative return on equity of 442.47%.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.