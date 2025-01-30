Short Interest in Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Increases By 100.0%

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ABCS opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF

The Alpha Blue Capital US Small-Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (ABCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in US small- and mid-cap stocks and ETFs. ABCS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Alpha.

