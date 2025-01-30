Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Expands By 100.0%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Archer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. Archer has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

