Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Declines By 94.1%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASX Stock Up 2.2 %

ASXFY stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,805. ASX has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

