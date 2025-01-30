Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Decreases By 97.2%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Augusta Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AUGG stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.02. Augusta Gold has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.