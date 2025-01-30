Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Decreases By 21.8%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 118,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 82,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,106. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

