Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Grows By 81.0%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

BrainsWay stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. BrainsWay had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrainsWay stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of BrainsWay worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company's stock.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

