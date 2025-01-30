Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Rises By 215.2%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 215.2% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $23.42.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ConnectOne Bancorp
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.