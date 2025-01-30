Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Rises By 215.2%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2025

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 215.2% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

