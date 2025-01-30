Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Expands By 2,577.8%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 2,577.8% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DHLGY opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $48.56.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

