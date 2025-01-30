Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Drops By 55.1%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 302,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFU traded down $5.32 on Thursday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51.

Get Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares stock. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:MSFU Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares accounts for about 1.3% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.