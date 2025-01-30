Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Expands By 1,000.0%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DKSH Stock Performance
DKSHF opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87. DKSH has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $66.87.
DKSH Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DKSH
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Coinbase Gains Momentum on App Store—What It Means for the Stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.