Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Expands By 1,000.0%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DKSH Stock Performance

DKSHF opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87. DKSH has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $66.87.

Get DKSH alerts:

DKSH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.