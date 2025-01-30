Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Grows By 475.7%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 475.7% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.6 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

