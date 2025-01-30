Short Interest in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Expands By 160.6%

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 160.6% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
DSS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,386. DSS has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DSS news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 205,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $198,994.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,940.75. This trade represents a 20.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DSS
DSS Company Profile
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DSS
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.