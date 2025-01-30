Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Expands By 230.8%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the December 31st total of 46,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 387,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.79. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. Analysts predict that EMX Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on EMX Royalty in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Featured Stories

