Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Expands By 240.0%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance
Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Epiroc AB (publ)
Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.
