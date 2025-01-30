Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Rises By 208.3%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 8,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,721. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

