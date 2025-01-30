Short Interest in GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Grows By 34.2%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.3 days.
GMO internet group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMOYF remained flat at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. GMO internet group has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.05.
About GMO internet group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GMO internet group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- DeepSeek Dip: Is the Nuclear Energy Sell-Off a Buying Opportunity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- ASML: Strengths and Upside Remain Despite DeepSeek Worries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Royal Caribbean Soars, But Smooth Sailing Isn’t Guaranteed
Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.