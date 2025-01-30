Short Interest in GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Grows By 34.2%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.3 days.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMOYF remained flat at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. GMO internet group has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

About GMO internet group

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. The company offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, website production support, WiFi providers, customer support, electronic seals, online shopping, and others.

