Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Increases By 315.2%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 315.2% from the December 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 29,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,066. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.06% of GreenPower Motor worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

