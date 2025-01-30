Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Increases By 1,112.1%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2025

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 1,112.1% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

