Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Increases By 1,112.1%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 1,112.1% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $18.10.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
