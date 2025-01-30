Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Expands By 177.3%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 177.3% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IF Bancorp stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.15. 551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 million, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.49.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.14%.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

