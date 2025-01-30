Short Interest in International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Decreases By 59.3%

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

International Isotopes Trading Down 16.3 %

Shares of INIS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 81,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,672. International Isotopes has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.

