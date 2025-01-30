Short Interest in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Expands By 33.3%

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 748,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %
J stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.83. 529,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $150.54.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.
J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.
Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.
