Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Decreases By 85.4%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the December 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

