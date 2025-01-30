Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Decreases By 85.4%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the December 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $26.70.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
