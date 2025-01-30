Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Drops By 82.0%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the December 31st total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1,267.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JRI stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. 99,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $13.72.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.