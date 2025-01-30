Short Interest in Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Expands By 109.6%

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,700 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the December 31st total of 704,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pervasip Stock Down 33.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PVSP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,806. Pervasip has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About Pervasip
