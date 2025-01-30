Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Drops By 51.0%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the December 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.6 %

REGCP stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $23.75. 1,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,270. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

