Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Declines By 47.5%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Standard Bank Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,516. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

