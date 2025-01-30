Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Rises By 94.5%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:TNXP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 218,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 144,079,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,265,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

