Short Interest in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Grows By 547.2%

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 547.2% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
XBIL opened at $50.17 on Thursday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.