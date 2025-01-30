Short Interest in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Grows By 547.2%

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 547.2% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

XBIL opened at $50.17 on Thursday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $828,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 40,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

