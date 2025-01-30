Short Interest in Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Rises By 182.1%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Varta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VARGF remained flat at $20.20 during trading hours on Thursday. Varta has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

