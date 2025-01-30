Short Interest in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Drops By 14.1%

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.71. 460,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,017. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,603,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 243,723 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

