Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SINGY opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Singapore Airlines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.1494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Singapore Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 117.21%.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

