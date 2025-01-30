Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sintx Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SINT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 7,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.49. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.