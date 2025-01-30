Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Sintx Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:SINT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 7,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.49. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.
About Sintx Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sintx Technologies
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How Value Investors Find Undervalued Stocks and Build Wealth
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Tonix Pharmaceuticals the Next Biotech Breakout?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- DeepSeek Dip: Is the Nuclear Energy Sell-Off a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.