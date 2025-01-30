Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Bancorp comprises 6.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.33% of Bancorp worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bancorp by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bancorp news, EVP Thomas G. Pareigat sold 5,466 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $267,997.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,779.42. This trade represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.49. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

