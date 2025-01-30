Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,180. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

