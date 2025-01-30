Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $442.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $566.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.76.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

