SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
SJW Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
SJW Group Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE SJW opened at $49.66 on Thursday. SJW Group has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $62.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SJW Group Company Profile
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.
