Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,087.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total transaction of $1,119,336.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,921.94. This trade represents a 68.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,862.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,089.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,949.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

