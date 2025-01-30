Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Exelon by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

