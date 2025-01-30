Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.88, but opened at $53.40. Smurfit Westrock shares last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 360,514 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $9,405,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,207,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,039,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,049,000 after acquiring an additional 500,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

